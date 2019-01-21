Idaho Among Top States Reporting Widespread Influenza

The number of active flu cases across the US was recently updated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Idaho is in the top 30 states currently regarding elevated influenza activity.

My wife, who works for a health clinic in the Magic Valley, has been telling me about the rise in flu cases in Twin Falls. Last week she admitted four people who were determined to have contracted the virus in a single day.

The latest CDC findings on the geographical spread of influenza list Idaho as a state that is currently facing widespread flu activity. Utah, Nevada and Oregon are also in the top 30, according to a CDC weekly health update .

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated every year to prevent infection. A standard dose ( IIV3 ) trivalent flu shot is the most common treatment in people five years of age and older.

A 50-year-old, north Idaho woman, became the first flu fatality of the season back in November of 2018. The symptoms of influenza include fever, chills and sore throat.