Idaho Anglers Invited to Help Shape Fishing Rules

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho anglers have the chance to help shape three fishing proposals that will affect Idaho waters for the next three years.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public input for statewide fishing rules, which are set every three years. The current ones expire on Dec. 31.

With that effort in mind, Fish and Game has scheduled open houses around the state so anglers can learn about the proposals and voice their comments.

An open house is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Feb 21 at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome. There also is one scheduled the next day for the Salmon region from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Blaine County Community Campus in Hailey.

The proposals are the 2018 Chinook salmon seasons, upcoming statewide fishing seasons and rules through 2021, and updating Idaho’s long-term fisheries management plan.

Comments from the public will help fisheries staff develop proposed changes, the department said, which will also go through another round of public review before the Fish and Game commission adopts new rules in November.