Idaho Asks Amazon to Review the State for Future Projects

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho economic development organization has submitted a bid proposing Boise as the location of Amazon's coveted second headquarters despite the city not being able to meet the requirements.

The Idaho Statesman reports that that state does not have a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people as required by Amazon, so the Boise Valley Economic Partnership and Gov. Butch Otter sent letters to the company asking it to keep Idaho in mind for other projects.

Otter says in his letter that the state has a favorable business climate that could benefit the company.

The Seattle-based online retailer received 238 proposals from cities and regions in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company's second home is expected to generate $5 billion in investments and create 50,000 jobs.