Idaho Attorney General Issues Consumer Alert

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho's attorney general issued a consumer alert on Thursday, warning of many imposter scams that have been targeting residents in the Gem State.

The scams vary, but always include a scammer pretending to be someone they’re not in order to get money from the target, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

“Staff in my office’s Consumer Protection Division have recently seen a significant increase in the number of Idahoans who have been targeted with imposter scam calls,” Wasden said in a news release on Thursday. “While these scams are not new, I want to make sure all Idahoans are prepared in case their phone rings and there’s a scammer on the other end of the line.”

You can view here many of the scams that have targeted Idaho residents.

Wasden said his office and the Idaho State Broadcasters Association will begin a public service announcement campaign in the first quarter of 2019 that will further help raise awareness of imposter scams and what people can do to protect themselves.

“Please consider sharing this information with those who are most vulnerable,” he said. “Education is the most effective tool in combating imposter scams.”

If you have questions about the scams, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-432-3545.