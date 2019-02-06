Idaho Auctions Forest Service Timber

(KLIX) – A state-federal partnership aims to increase management activities on federal lands in Idaho.

On Monday, the state auctioned U.S. Forest Service timber in the first Good Neighbor Authority timber sale on the Boise National Forest. It is Idaho’s fifth timber sale sold under GNA.

Good Neighbor is a federal law that enables the Forest Service to partner with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in an effort at restorative and resilient landscape objectives across ownership boundaries in the Gem State, according to a news release. The project’s purpose is to reduce fuels and improve forest health.

“The Good Neighbor Authority is an important tool, allowing us to form an even stronger partnership with the Forest Service to more fully implement forest plans and improve the health of our National Forests,” IDL Director Dustin Miller said in the statement.

Revenue from the timber sale will reimburse the state for its expenses, while remaining funds will go to the Boise National Forest for restoration projects.

"In addition," said Boise National Forest Supervisor Cecilia Seesholtz, "the GNA generated income will be reinvested in areas on the Forest to improve forest and watershed health and increase fire resilient landscapes.”