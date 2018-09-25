Idaho Bicycle Fatalities On The Decline But Still Significant

A report released this week on traffic fatalities gives a state by state look at the most dangerous regions of the country when it comes to riding a bicycle. Florida tops the list of annual automobile versus bicycle fatalities, according to the report by the Wall Street Journal. Distracting driving and alcohol remain the two most common reasons for the incidents. Florida, California and Texas account for 40% of cyclist deaths in the US, according to the findings.

Of the western states, Wyoming has the lowest incidents of bicycle-related deaths, followed by Montana and Nevada.

Idaho's worst year for cyclist injuries in the past decade was 2016, when there was a reported accident an average of every 27 hours, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho and Utah have consistently reported fewer incidents of bicycle fatalities when compared to neighboring states Oregon and Washington.

