ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old Idaho boy who got trapped in a grain silo in Tennessee has died. Lawrence County Sheriff Jimmy Brown tells news outlets that Shawn Hudson Corum was caught in an auger system inside the grain silo on Saturday afternoon. First responders from several locations came to help, but Corum was pronounced dead at the scene. Corum was from Victor, Idaho, and was visiting family in the area.