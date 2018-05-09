Idaho Burn Permits Required Starting May 10

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Closed fire season in Idaho begins tomorrow requiring permits to burn. The Idaho Department of Lands says citizens will need to get fire safety burn permits starting May 10 and going to October 20. The permits are free and good for ten days once issued. IDL says state law requires anyone living outside of city limits to get a permit if they plan on burning anything, including crop residue burning. Permits help inform local fire agencies about when someone will be burning to avoid making a false run to a fire. According to IDL, some areas may have other restrictions pertaining to burning and residents should check before lighting a fire. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality may also have burn restrictions in place and can be reached at this LINK. Self serve permits for burning can be found at this LINK. Campfires are exempt from needing a permit.