Idaho Businessman Promises to Cut Budget if Elected Governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Political newcomer Tommy Ahlquist says he'll cut $100 million from the state budget within his first 100 days in office if he wins the Idaho gubernatorial seat in 2018.



The promise is just one of the Republican Boise businessman's goals he has for the top executive position. Ahlquist didn't reveal Tuesday exactly where he plans to cut from Idaho's general fund. Instead, he says state government should run more efficiently without wasteful spending.