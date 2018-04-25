Idaho Candidates are Making Final Pitches Prior to Primary

Under three weeks before Primary Day and we’ll be seeing a lot of candidates. Representative Raul Labrador made a stop at the Twin Falls American Legion.

The Republican candidate for Governor is holding four town hall style meetings across Southern and Eastern Idaho today.

I gather many of the people who attend these events are dialed into politics. Some people explained they’ve met the other candidates and are comparing answers to questions.

You may recall an attack ad that claims Labrador leased a “luxury SUV” for his Congressional office (it was a Ford Explorer). When I asked why he wasn’t driving the luxury vehicle he didn’t miss a beat. “It’s parked at home next to my private plane,” he replied. For the record, as I know everything candidates say gets twisted by opponents, he doesn’t own a private plane!