Idaho Child Receives Rat Poison Trick or Treating

Anyone handing rat poison to a 7-year-old should be swinging from a lamppost. I’ve got no patience for deranged people who get laughs from poisoning kids.

there are deterrents to curb this kind of behavior and they need to be harsh and swift.

Police in Meridian say it’s what someone tried to do and the child found the bag after getting home. You can see more by clicking here . At least police have narrowed the area where the poison was passed along. However. There are fears other children could’ve been given poison.

Meanwhile, in Oregon, someone passed out candy contaminated with methamphetamine. Parents sampling their children’s treats became sick afterward. Details by clicking here .

