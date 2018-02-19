Idaho Christians Being Ordered to the Back of the Bus

Christians aren’t any longer welcome. It’s the message increasingly heard in culture.

Christianity is considered a quaint relic of the past or dangerously archaic

In government, academia and media you see Christianity is considered a quaint relic of the past or dangerously archaic. Idaho is one of the reddest states in the country and the percentage of people attending weekly church services is among the highest in the Western United States (Utah being the only bordering state with a higher figure and our neighbor to the south is tops in the nation!)

State law recognizes churches, just behind families, as an important building block in formation of children, including sex-education.