Idaho Christians Being Ordered to the Back of the Bus
Christians aren’t any longer welcome. It’s the message increasingly heard in culture.
Christianity is considered a quaint relic of the past or dangerously archaic
In government, academia and media you see Christianity is considered a quaint relic of the past or dangerously archaic. Idaho is one of the reddest states in the country and the percentage of people attending weekly church services is among the highest in the Western United States (Utah being the only bordering state with a higher figure and our neighbor to the south is tops in the nation!)
State law recognizes churches, just behind families, as an important building block in formation of children, including sex-education.
Now a Republican dominated legislature may remove “church” in favor of “community groups”. Which offers wide latitude. Is NAMBLA a “community group” or how about the people marching under rainbow flags? Rev. Mr. Paul Thompson is Pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. He testified before a committee against the change. He joined us on Top Story. You can hear our conversation here: