Idaho City Among Nation’s 20 Most Healthy

Not only is Idaho a beautiful place to live and vacation - it is also home to one of the nation's most healthy cities. According to stats from WalletHub, Boise is the 14th healthiest city in the United States.

Idaho is actually surrounded by healthiness - Salt Lake City is the 2nd most healthy and Seattle and Portland are also in the top 5. To get their rankings they took into account each cities Health Care, Healthy Food options, Health and Exercise access, and Greenness of the city including parks and hiking trails.

The study only included 150 of the biggest cities in America, so do you think Boise is the healthiest in Idaho or should that title go to Twin Falls, Sun Valley, or somewhere else?