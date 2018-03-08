Idaho City Holds Gun Fair In Elementary School [Poll]

Gun control is a hot button issue right now across the country ranging from gun regulation should be determined by age to whether or not school teachers should be armed. One Northern Idaho city decided to do their own thing and host a gun show IN an elementary school.

Potlatch Idaho is on the border of Washington and according to their Wikipedia page, they have a population a little over 800. They have announced their gun show will be held inside their elementary school for a $3 entry fee.