Idaho City Known For Ammo Makes National Best Xmas Display List

A national travel website recently compiled a list of the best city in each state to view Christmas lights. The Idaho honors were given to a border city up north.

Lewiston was named in MSN Lifestyle's 50 Best Christmas Light Displays In America . The city of roughly 32,000 sits in northern Idaho, practically on the border with Washington, and is best known for being a port city and producing Vista Outdoor Ammunition .

The downtown area of Lewiston received praise for Locomotive Park , which is the key reason the city beat out all others in Idaho, according to the feature. For more photos of Lewiston decorated for the Christmas holiday, click here .