Idaho City Known For Ammo Makes National Best Xmas Display List
A national travel website recently compiled a list of the best city in each state to view Christmas lights. The Idaho honors were given to a border city up north.
Lewiston was named in MSN Lifestyle's 50 Best Christmas Light Displays In America. The city of roughly 32,000 sits in northern Idaho, practically on the border with Washington, and is best known for being a port city and producing Vista Outdoor Ammunition.
The downtown area of Lewiston received praise for Locomotive Park, which is the key reason the city beat out all others in Idaho, according to the feature. For more photos of Lewiston decorated for the Christmas holiday, click here.