Idaho City Ranked In Top 10 Most Fit In The US

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a city in Idaho is among the top 10 most fit in the nation. In Idaho, you have to try and not be active since there is so much indoor and outdoor options. The ACSM ( American College of Sports Medicine ) put together a report on the 100 most populated cities in the United States and found that, overall, Boise is a city of physically fit people. Though they did count the amount of dog parks as part of that credit, so give the study with as much value as you want.

Boise came in 10th place, well ahead of recognizable large cities like Las Vegas (63rd)and Los Angeles - which I assumed was full of the fit and pretty people (50th), but just a bit behind neighboring cities Portland (5th) and Seattle (6th). Twin Falls wasn't included in the study but if I'm an indicator of the average - we are not going to fall into any 'physically fit' rankings . If you set a resolution to get fit in 2019 then you are our only hope.