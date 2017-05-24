Idaho Claims Portion of $33M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson

The settlement resolves allegations against McNeil-PPC, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson. The company was accused of unlawfully promoting drugs as complying with federally-mandated current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), despite FDA findings that some McNeil manufacturing facilities did not comply with cGMPs between 2009 and 2011. The alleged quality control lapses resulted in drug recalls for McNeil brands such as Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and Sudafed.

The complaint filed today alleges that McNeil violated Idaho’s consumer protection laws by (1) misrepresenting the cGMP compliance and the quality of its over-the-counter drugs, and (2) representing to consumers that these drugs had sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses, benefits, quantities, or qualities they did not actually have.