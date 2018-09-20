Idaho Commission Seeks Proposals for Conference Presentations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Gem State residents in south-central Idaho and elsewhere in the state have the chance to help a governor’s commission.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is seeking proposals for presentations for its annual conference scheduled for March 27. Deadline for submission is Oct. 31.

“The conference brings together a community of nonprofit/public leaders and volunteer coordinators from across Idaho to learn and discuss how to better engage their communities, organizations and volunteers,” according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

The purpose of the conference is to foster diverse and inclusive environments, as well as to learn best practices, strategies and new ways of doing business from the state’s best thinkers and practitioners of service and volunteerism.

Potential presenters should know that the target audience is:

Nonprofit and public leaders/volunteer management staff who want to enhance their skills in the nonprofit sector.

People who want to foster diverse organizational cultures, especially in the area of volunteer management.

AmeriCorps members and program directors looking to expand their skills.

To submit a proposal, complete the online Request for Proposals form.