Idaho Company to Offer Bonuses Following Tax Plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health care and home products company Melaleuca Inc. is the latest major business to announce it will give its workers bonuses in response to President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said Thursday his 2,000 workers will get a one-time bonus of $100 for every year they have worked at the company. Melaleuca follows companies like AT&T, Boeing, Comcast and Wells Fargo to offer a fraction of their share with workers in the wake of landing a massive tax windfall. This has led some corporate watchdogs to questions whether this was a coordinated effort to generate public support for the recently passed tax plan. The $1.5 trillion tax package will bring generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, while providing smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families. VanderSloot, however, said he came up with the idea after his wife told him about other companies giving back to their employees.