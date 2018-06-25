Idaho Corrections Sign Deal for Prison Facility in Texas

BOISE, Idaho (KLX) Idaho prison officials announced a new deal to house inmates in a Texas prison to ease crowding. The Idaho Department of Corrections announced today the deal made with GEO Group, Inc. to lease 670-beds at a medium-security prison in southern Texas. The department in a statement says it will have exclusive use to the correctional facility in Eagle Pass with a contract that will last for two years. IDOC says 306 inmates being housed at the Karnes County Correctional Center in Karnes City, Texas will be relocated to the Eagle Pass Detention Center in several weeks.