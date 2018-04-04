Idaho Couple Indicted for Sex Abuse of Young Child

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) A Rigby Couple were indicted last week in a Pocatello courtroom for sexual exploitation of a minor child. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Idaho, Joseph Lavern Harris, age 30, and Elizabeth Dawn Evans, age 27, were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 27. The couple allegedly "knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor child to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct" between December 2017 and February of this year. The minor involved reportedly was four-years-old . The couple could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. A trial date is set for June 4, this year.