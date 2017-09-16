Idaho Crop Duster Plays In Sprinklers And It Looks Really Fun
I think most of us have seen that crop duster in the yellow planer as he flies around the Magic Valley. Apparently, this is what he does for fun or when his plane needs a wash.
I don't know if Brian Donahue is the pilot or just the guy who posted the video on YouTube - but this makes the job of crop dusting look a lot more fun!
Now that the real story is out of the way, I also had to explain to my kids what it means when a person crop dusts a group of people. This explains that, but FYI - it deals with flatulence.