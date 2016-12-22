Idaho Dairymen Receive Five Year Service Pin

MERIDIAN, Idaho (PRESS RELEASE) -- Tom Dorsey, Idaho Dairy Products Commission chairman, presented John Brubaker of Knott Run Dairy in Buhl and Kim Korn of Korn Dairy in Terreton with five-year pins last week for their service on the organization's board of directors.

The Idaho dairy farmers are nationally renowned for their industry leadership.

Last year Korn was appointed to serve a three-year term on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Formed in 1984 under the authority of the Department of Agriculture, the NDB carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.

Meanwhile, Brubaker serves on the board of the United Dairy Industry Association, a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs that are developed and implemented in coordination with its members.

Also receiving a five-year pin is Greg Andersen, an Idaho Dairymen's Association board member and dairy farmer who runs Seagull Bay Dairy in American Falls.

United Dairymen of Idaho CEO Karianne Fallow said Gem State residents should applaud the dedication of the three dairy farmers, who also serve on her organization's board. "Dairy is Idaho's number-one ag sector, and we're the third-largest dairy-producing state in the country, " Fallow said. "Along with their fellow board members, Kim, John and Greg work tirelessly on behalf of our dairy farm families to ensure demand remains strong for Idaho dairy foods across the country and around the globe."

SOURCE: United Dairymen of Idaho