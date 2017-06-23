Idaho Democrats Head North to Recruit Volunteers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Democratic Party say they are sending field organizers up north for the first time since pulling a volunteer nearly a year ago amid intimidation accusations.

Democratic leaders announced this week the move is part statewide effort to locate volunteers and train activists. This is the party's first major political event in preparation of the 2018 election. According to police reports filed last August, a Democratic volunteer was approached at various times by people he believed to be supporters of state GOP Rep. Heather Scott. He said they intimidated him by photographing his vehicle in town and at his rural residence in the middle of the night.

However, an investigation by the Idaho attorney general's office found no evidence of malicious harassment or stalking in the alleged incidents in the small northern city of Sandpoint.