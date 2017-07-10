Idaho Democrats React to Trump Voter Registration Request

Photo by Janie Osborne/Getty Images.

The leader of the Democrats in Idaho’s State Senate is worried about a White House request.

some states the reaction has verged on hysterics over voter details already publicly available, reaction in Idaho is more muted

Following an executive order, a Presidential commission is asking states for details on voter registration rolls.  While in some states the reaction has verged on hysterics over voter details already publicly available, reaction in Idaho is more muted.  Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett explains Gem State concerns are shared by both major parties and center more on several procedural issues.  You can hear our conversation below:

