Idaho Department Of Correction Is Hiring For Multiple Positions

The Idaho Department of Correction announced this week that they are looking to fill a number of positions.

The department's Facebook page has detailed the positions that are currently available for the public to apply for. The openings include correctional case managers, drug and alcohol rehabilitation specialists, correctional officers and clinicians. The department currently employs more than 3,000 workers, making it Idaho's third largest agency, according to the release.

Those interested in getting more information or applying, can also visit the Idaho Department of Correction careers page .