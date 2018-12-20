Idaho Department of Ed Unveils New K-12 Report Card

There’s a new report card from the Idaho State Department of Education that is now available online.

It took some effort: about nine months of work, the department said in a news release on Wednesday, but the new report card will hopefully have big dividends.

“I am so proud of my accountability team’s efforts on this,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the prepared statement. “This new site is easy to navigate, presents information clearly and without bias, and gives parents and others the information they want without wading through columns of other information.”

The report card, which also serves as a portal into the results of Idaho’s new state accountability plan , allows parents, educators and others to access information about schools and districts throughout the state. It provides information about multiple student performance indicators, according to the release, and offers context in addition to the data.

Click here for more info, and check out the report card at idahoschools.org .