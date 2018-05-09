Idaho Department Of Health Issues Tick Warning

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has posted a warning to Magic Valley residents to be aware of ticks and mosquitos now that warmer, spring weather is upon us.

The May 8 department release provides information and tips about protecting yourselves from the dangers associated with tick bites. Bites can cause flu-like symptoms, and in extreme cases, even lead to death. There have been more than 40 cases of Lyme disease reported in Idaho in the past five years, according to CDC findings.