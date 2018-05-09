Idaho Department Of Health Issues Tick Warning
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has posted a warning to Magic Valley residents to be aware of ticks and mosquitos now that warmer, spring weather is upon us.
The May 8 department release provides information and tips about protecting yourselves from the dangers associated with tick bites. Bites can cause flu-like symptoms, and in extreme cases, even lead to death. There have been more than 40 cases of Lyme disease reported in Idaho in the past five years, according to CDC findings.
Proper removal of ticks from the skin is important, and the correct steps to do so are also listed on Tuesday's release. Avoiding brushy areas by staying on hiking paths, showering immediately after spending time in the woods, and checking your children's skin, are all recommended ways of preventing illness.