Idaho Department of Labor to Offer Spanish Unemployment Insurance Center
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A Spanish language version of the unemployment insurance benefits on-line application will begin on November 9 from the Idaho Department of Labor.
In a news release officials say the new system will allow Spanish-speaking claimants to apply for benefits, file weekly certifications and view and update information at labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal.
The department says the program should speed up the process and save taxpayer money. The state of Idaho has joined with Iowa and Vermot to use the system Labor's iUS (Internet Unemployment System).