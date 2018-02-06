Idaho DEQ Seeks Lake Walcott Advisory Board Members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho water officials are seeking volunteers to serve on an advisory group aimed at protected several Magic Valley watersheds. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the opening of 11 positions on the Lake Walcott Watershed Advisory Group (WAG). The IDEQ says it is seeking people from a variety of field from agriculture to recreation. The WAG will be tasked with restoring and protecting the health of the watersheds of Lake Walcott, Goose Creek, and Raft River. The group will also identify pollution sources and come up with plans to deal with the problems, as well as advise DEQ in developing water quality improvement plans. Members are asked to serve at least a two-year term with meetings every quarter. If interested applicants from the following area of expertise are encouraged to apply: