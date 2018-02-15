Idaho DEQ to Provide Free Water Testing for Buhl Wells

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Private well owners in Buhl will be able to get their water tested for free for certain contaminants next week. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is teaming up with the city of Buhl to test private wells for nitrate and arsenic during the Buhl Community Health and Information Fair on Tuesday, February 20. The event will be at the Popplewell Elementary School at 200 N. 6th Ave.

According to Idaho DEQ well owners will need to do the following things: