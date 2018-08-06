Idaho DMV Driver’s License Offices To Close This Week for Upgrade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) County motor vheicle offices around Idaho will be closed later this week for a major computer system upgrade. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, DMV office will be closed Thursday August 9, and Friday August 10, for complete upgrade to the driver's license and identification computer system. The closure does not impact county assessor's offices that issue vehicle registrations and titles. “We are very pleased to move to a new system that is designed to provide enhanced security and increased customer service to citizens across Idaho,” said Idaho Transportation Department Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez in a prepared statement. Officials are encouraging citizens who need to renew or get new license to do so before the upgrade or wait until the week of August 20. Gonzalez said people will need to patient with the new system after it is installed as DMV employees adjust to the new setup. ITD says it is updating the system from a 1980s mainframe to a more modern one.