Idaho Don’t Care About No Snow Laws

Many states have laws that require citizens to clear off snow from windows before traveling. Idaho? Not so much.

You would think that common sense would kick in at some point where a person would realize that trying to drive with snow on the windows would be a BAD idea. But, since this is Idaho, we all know that for some people common sense is optional.

According to a website called SafetySmart, there are 11 states that have laws that make it illegal to drive with snow obstructing your view. Idaho is not one of those states.

I also checked several websites to see if there was a Twin Falls city ordinance that would mandate window cleaning, but could not find any that specifically make this a rule. I did learn that you cannot use a street in Twin Falls as a temporary landing strip for a plane. Good to know.

NOTE: the city of Twin Falls does offer some very helpful tips about removing snow if you're interested.

In fact, if you go to the Twin Falls County website and look under the "County Codes", the click on the "Motor Vehicles and Traffic Codes", it sends you to a BLANK PAGE. There's something really symbolic about that. Feel free to insert your own punch line.

I also could not find anything on the Idaho State Patrol website. But, that's understandable since they're probably pretty busy fighting crime.

Since I can't find an actual law, I'll just beg instead. Please clean your vehicle windows before you drive. If you're new to life, here's a helpful video to show you how.

UPDATE! Thanks to listener Rick Maltos who directed us to this Idaho Statute which says:

TITLE 49

MOTOR VEHICLES

CHAPTER 6

RULES OF THE ROAD

49-612. OBSTRUCTION TO DRIVER'S VIEW OR DRIVING MECHANISM. (1) No person shall drive a vehicle when it is so loaded or when there are in the front seat a number of persons exceeding three (3), as to obstruct the view of the driver to the front or the sides of the vehicle, or as to interfere with the driver's control over the driving mechanism of the vehicle.

(2) No passenger in a vehicle shall ride in a position as to interfere with the driver's view ahead or to the sides, or to interfere with his control of the driving mechanism of the vehicle.

(3) No vehicle shall be operated when the windshield and/or windows of the vehicle are coated with ice, snow, sleet, or dust to the extent that the driver's view ahead, or to the sides or rear of the vehicle are obstructed.

History:

[49-612, added 1988, ch. 265, sec. 149, p. 657.]