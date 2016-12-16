Idaho Drivers Better Than Utah Drivers And I Can Prove It

In Idaho, we have known this fact for a long time. But, now, I believe that I can prove scientifically that Idaho drivers are better than Utah drivers.

Car Insurance Comparison did a brand new study based on 5 very valid metrics: Fatality rate for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled, failure to obey, drunk driving, speeding and careless driving. Here's the breakdown by state.

When all is said and done, Utah drivers rank as the #7 worst in the country. Idaho (believe it or not) ends up way down the list at #40. This is one instance where being far down the list is a good thing.