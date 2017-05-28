Idaho Fallen Heroes Memorial
The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is an emotional experience.
I visited Pocatello this weekend and walked among the rows of crosses and Stars of David. Since becoming an Idahoan I’ve come to know two local families who are represented among the nearly 7-thousand markers. The volunteers do an incredible job getting all the rows in order by theater of conflict as well as dates of killed in action.
At one point I was moved to tears when I came across the name of a young man from my home county. His mother and my sister were close friends. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Everyone who gets the opportunity should visit the Memorial. Bring your kids and grandchildren.