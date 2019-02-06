Idaho Falls Is Apparently Better Than Twin Falls

Twin Falls may be getting a bad rap when it comes to economic rankings. Policom , a firm studying long term economic trends lists the city 212 th of 383 metropolitan areas for strength of local economy, although.

Salt Lake City is one of the top 10 metros and Bozeman, Montana tops the micro list.

It’s an increase of 19 places over the previous year. The city was considered a micropolitan area through 2017. Population growth past the 50,000 mark likely caused the change to metropolitan since the beginning of last year. Rankings are based on examination of data for the last decade and a half.

My complaint is some of the cities listed above Twin Falls. I’m familiar with several of the communities and the people living those places pray for the economic growth we’ve seen.

Boise made the top 50 for this year.

Burley is on the micropolitan list and is ranked number 102.

You can view the metropolitan list by clicking here and the micropolitan list by clicking here . Idaho Falls is well ahead of Twin Falls. I'll wager it has something to do with Idaho National Laboratory being near Idaho Falls and some large corporations calling the city home.