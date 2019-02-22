Idaho Falls Police Officer Killed in Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho Falls police officer was fatally shot on Thursday while in Utah.

Officer Blaine Reed, 35, was shot several times during an incident after 6:30 p.m. at a home near 300 West Park Ave. in Layton, according to the Layton Police Department.

“The man who was shot came to the Park Avenue residence to confront the homeowner about a relationship he believed the homeowner was having with his ex-girlfriend,” according to a news release on Thursday, which at the time did not release the victim’s name or affiliation but later released it to Utah media. “The man entered the home uninvited, a physical altercation ensued between the two men, and the homeowner shot the man several times.”

The homeowner called 911 to report what happened. Reed was taken to Intermountain Hospital in Layton, police said, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.