Idaho Falls Storm Cell That Likely Killed 50 Geese Recorded

The storm cell that passed through Idaho Falls last weekend that resulted in over 50 geese being killed mid-flight appears to have been videotaped by an individual looking on from a nearby parking lot. The incident has since become national news.

The strike reportedly took place at approximately 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 7, according to idahostatejournal.com . Idaho Falls Fish and Game responded to reports of the dead birds, and collected more than 50 lying in a city parking lot.

This footage was dated, and uploaded, at about the same time as the incident was reported.