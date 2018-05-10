Idaho Fish and Game Approves Limited Hunt for Grizzly Bear

Grizzly bears won’t be happy, but Idaho hunters will.

Idaho Fish and Game commissioners on Thursday approved a limited hunt for grizzly bear. Only one tag will be offered, and the hunt will be in a portion of eastern Idaho.

A random drawing limited to Idaho residents, Fish and Game said in a news release, with the application period going from June 15 through July 15. The hunt will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 15.

The hunt is a way for Idaho, which has agreed with Wyoming and Montana, to manage the Yellowstone grizzly bear population.

Fish and Game explains: