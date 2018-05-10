Idaho Fish and Game Approves Limited Hunt for Grizzly Bear
Grizzly bears won’t be happy, but Idaho hunters will.
Idaho Fish and Game commissioners on Thursday approved a limited hunt for grizzly bear. Only one tag will be offered, and the hunt will be in a portion of eastern Idaho.
A random drawing limited to Idaho residents, Fish and Game said in a news release, with the application period going from June 15 through July 15. The hunt will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 15.
The hunt is a way for Idaho, which has agreed with Wyoming and Montana, to manage the Yellowstone grizzly bear population.
Fish and Game explains:
The conservation strategy for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly population includes hunting as a management tool when the population is more than 600 bears. The 2017 population estimate is 718 grizzly bears in the greater Yellowstone “demographic monitoring area” (DMA), which encompasses suitable grizzly habitat in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.