Idaho Fish and Game Names New Director

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has a new director.

Ed Schriever, who will take over on Jan. 13, will replace outgoing director Virgil Moore, who announced his retirement in November.

“I am very proud to have been appointed by the commission to serve as director,” Schriever said in a prepared statement. “I am humbled to serve Idaho, lead Department of Fish and Game, and ensure the traditional values associated with people’s ability to interact with their wildlife are professionally managed and sustained.”

Schriever, 59, has served as the department’s deputy director of operations since 2015, and was the fisheries bureau chief from 2008 to 2015, according to information from Fish and Game. He also has held various other positions during his 35-year career with the department.

“Idaho is one of the last best places in the world,” he said. “Our legacy of fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife-based recreation is inseparable with Idaho’s outdoor heritage, culture and quality of life. Your Fish and Game department exists to provide these benefits in perpetuity.”