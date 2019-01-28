Idaho Fish and Game Seeks Public Input on Upland Game Plan

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The public has a chance to comment on the Idaho Department of Idaho Fish and Game’s draft Upland Game Management Plan.

The management plan outlines the policy direction for Idaho’s upland game program through 2024, the department explains on its website. Not only does it outline wildlife management program priorities, but also upland game recreational and conservation goals across the state.

The department said the plan covers the following upland game birds and animals: ruffed grouse, dusky grouse, and spruce grouse, California quail, chukar, gray partridge pheasant, mountain cottontail, pygmy rabbit, snowshoe hare, and red squirrel.

Three main priorities are identified, which the Fish and Game Commission hope to address before the next planning period. They include:

Population and harvest monitoring

Habitat improvement and management

Hunting access

To find out more, visit this Fish and Game webpage ; scroll to the bottom of the page to comment.