Idaho Fish & Game March Update

Photo is courtesy Idaho Fish & Game & Mike Demick.

Idaho Fish & Game can’t operate in a vacuum.

Expect some increases shortly for licensing fees.

Programs cost money as does enforcement and salaries, maintenance on facilities and vehicles, etc.  Expect some increases shortly for licensing fees.  Montana is doing the same.  Washington State is expected to also follow suit this legislative session.

We had our monthly Fish & Game update on Top Story.  Spokesman Kelton Hatch explained the changes and a need for volunteers for a planting project.  We talked about sturgeon and deer and elk.  You can listen below:

Filed Under: big game, bill colley, elk, idaho, Idaho Fish and Game, Kelton Hatch, license fees, Mule Deer, sage grouse, Sturgeon
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Events, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Science, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
