Idaho Fish & Game March Update
Idaho Fish & Game can’t operate in a vacuum.
Expect some increases shortly for licensing fees.
Programs cost money as does enforcement and salaries, maintenance on facilities and vehicles, etc. Expect some increases shortly for licensing fees. Montana is doing the same. Washington State is expected to also follow suit this legislative session.
We had our monthly Fish & Game update on Top Story. Spokesman Kelton Hatch explained the changes and a need for volunteers for a planting project. We talked about sturgeon and deer and elk. You can listen below: