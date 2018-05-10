Idaho Fish & Game Offers Free Fishing in Magic Valley
Maybe you don’t enjoy fishing because you’ve never dipped a pole in the water.
As summer approaches it can be a great way to keep the kids occupied.
Idaho Fish and Game aims to change your mind. Each summer it offers free fishing opportunities. Fish and Game will provide poles and you don’t need a license. You can fish for a few hours at one of multiple sites or at many sites throughout the region.
The first opportunity is June 2nd in Fairfield. There'll also be three free mornings at Dierkes Lake and multiple chances in Hagerman. You can learn more by clicking here.