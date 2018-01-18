Idaho Fish & Game Reveals Elk & Deer Numbers

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Numbers are in for last year’s game take in Idaho.

A grazing moose may appear docile but getting up close for a photograph isn’t likely a good idea

Spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game, Kelton Hatch, joined us on Top Story.  He also went into some detail about the lack of snow this winter and the impact it’s having on fishing.

There are also some warnings about various wildlife we increasingly see in the area.  A grazing moose may appear docile but getting up close for a photograph isn’t likely a good idea.

You can listen to our conversation below:

