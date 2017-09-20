Idaho Fish & Game: Sage Grouse Opener a Little Down

The Shoshone Basin check station talked to 68 hunters, that harvested 27 sage grouse, it took hunters an average of 9.81 hours per bird, for 40 percent success.

In 2016, 62 hunters took 31 birds, in 6.26 hours per bird. In 2015, 58 hunters harvested 38 sage grouse, averaging 4.08 hours per bird.