Idaho Food Bank Given $40k Donation from Convenience Store Chain

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A regional convenience store chain handed a check to the Idaho Food Bank for $40,000 to help fight hunger. Recently KJ's Super Store made the donation after asking customers to give a little extra with their purchases, according to the Idaho Food Bank. In January, 19 stores in Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah brought in a total of $20,000 in donations from customers which was matched by the company. “This is exactly the kind of corporate commitment we like to see and encourage,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, in a prepared statement. “Every dollar that was collected will provide food for 5 meals and that will have a significant impact on the people we serve.” The money will be put into the Childhood Nutrition programs, such as the School Pantry, to help provide students and their families with nutritious foods. More than 1,400 households received food from the program.