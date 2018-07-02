Idaho Food Bank to Award $94k to Nonprofits, Applicants Wanted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Food Bank Fund is looking to give $94,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state helping to provide hunger relief. The Food Bank is taking applications through July 31, from any nonprofit that qualifies. The funds are from taxpayer donations made on tax forms from earlier this year. Last year the Idaho Food Bank handed out 34 grants. Money can be used to support food relief programs and services, buy food or make capital purchases. Grants vary in amount, but most range up to $5,000 and will be awarded in October. For an application go to www.idahofoodbankfund.org. The awards will be distributed by the Idaho Foodbank, Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho.