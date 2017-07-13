Idaho Gets 2nd Federal Judge Confirmed after Years-Long Wait

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Judge David Nye is Idaho's new U.S. District Court judge after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Nye was first nominated for the role in 2016, nearly two years after former U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge announced his intent to retire. But the full Senate never voted on his confirmation because many GOP lawmakers were refusing to consider any judicial nominations during the final months of the Obama administration. Nye was re-nominated when President Donald Trump took office.

Nye has worked as a judge in Idaho's 6th District courts for nine years and previously had a private practice focusing on insurance law and medical malpractice litigation. His law degree is from Brigham Young University.