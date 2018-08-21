Idaho Gets $3.2M in Grant Money for Election Security

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is receiving $3.2 million from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to secure and modernize its elections systems.

The commission on Tuesday released a report showing how states plan to spend $380 million allocated by Congress to strengthen voting systems amid threats from Russian and others.

The largest chunk — roughly 36 percent — is being spent to improve cybersecurity in 41 states and territories.

Idaho's plan to spend the federal money includes devoting $1 million to upgrade the state's election system and voter registration database, $581,000 to tighten cybersecurity and $700,000 for election auditing.

In accepting the federal money, states were required to provide a match of 5 percent and have five years to spend it. That means Idaho is expected to spend roughly $161,500 of its own funds.