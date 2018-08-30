Idaho Gets $90 Million Grant for I-84

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The state of Idaho has been given $90 million in federal funds for a major project on a stretch of interstate in the Treasure Valley. The U.S. Department of Transportation along with state officials announced the $90.2 million grant for the Idaho Transportation Department I-84 Karcher Interchange to Franklin Boulevard construction project. The project would expand the interstate to three lanes to take one more traffic and replace several ramps and bridges. Construction will start in October and is expected to be wrapped up by 2020.